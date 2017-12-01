FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
December 1, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, November 30
Universitario       3 UTC               1  
Juan Aurich         2 Sporting Cristal  1  
Sport Huancayo      1 Ayacucho FC       1  
Wednesday, November 29
San Martin          1 Alianza Lima      2  
Alianza Atletico    1 Sport Rosario     4  
Deportivo Municipal 1 Melgar            1  
Tuesday, November 28
Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso    3  
Union Comercio      2 Academia Cantolao 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        14 10 1 3 21 15 31  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      14 9  2 3 27 14 29  
3  Universitario *     14 9  3 2 29 18 29  
4  Melgar              14 8  4 2 26 12 28  
5  Deportivo Municipal 14 6  4 4 22 19 22  
6  Sport Huancayo      14 5  5 4 22 18 20  
7  Sport Rosario       14 4  5 5 18 17 17  
8  UTC                 14 5  2 7 15 17 17  
9  Juan Aurich         14 5  2 7 22 26 17  
10 Sporting Cristal    14 4  3 7 25 24 15  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4  3 7 23 23 15  
12 San Martin          14 4  2 8 19 27 14  
13 Academia Cantolao * 14 3  6 5 12 22 14  
14 Union Comercio      14 3  4 7 15 20 13  
15 Ayacucho FC         14 3  4 7 17 25 13  
16 Alianza Atletico    14 3  4 7 13 29 13  
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

