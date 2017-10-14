Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Deportivo Municipal 3 Sporting Cristal 2 Friday, October 13 Union Comercio 1 Real Garcilaso 2 UTC 0 Melgar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 7 6 1 0 13 3 19 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 6 5 0 1 9 7 15 3 Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 4 UTC 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 5 Melgar 7 3 2 2 9 6 11 6 Sport Huancayo 6 2 4 0 8 5 10 7 Universitario * 4 3 0 1 7 3 8 8 Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 9 Juan Aurich 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 10 Alianza Atletico 7 1 4 2 5 8 7 11 Sport Rosario 7 1 3 3 6 10 6 12 Ayacucho FC 7 2 0 5 9 15 6 13 Sporting Cristal 7 1 2 4 12 16 5 14 Union Comercio 8 1 2 5 11 15 5 15 Academia Cantolao * 6 1 2 3 4 9 4 16 San Martin 6 1 1 4 5 11 4 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 13 Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (1730) Saturday, October 14 Sport Rosario v Ayacucho FC (2245) Sunday, October 15 Academia Cantolao v Alianza Lima (0100) Alianza Atletico v Comerciantes Unidos (1815) Universitario v San Martin (2030)