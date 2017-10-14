FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Deportivo Municipal 3 Sporting Cristal 2  
Friday, October 13  
Union Comercio      1 Real Garcilaso   2  
UTC                 0 Melgar           0  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      7 6 1 0 13 3  19  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        6 5 0 1 9  7  15  
3  Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
4  UTC                 6 4 1 1 8  3  13  
5  Melgar              7 3 2 2 9  6  11  
6  Sport Huancayo      6 2 4 0 8  5  10  
7  Universitario *     4 3 0 1 7  3  8   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
9  Juan Aurich         7 2 1 4 9  11 7   
10 Alianza Atletico    7 1 4 2 5  8  7   
11 Sport Rosario       7 1 3 3 6  10 6   
12 Ayacucho FC         7 2 0 5 9  15 6   
13 Sporting Cristal    7 1 2 4 12 16 5   
14 Union Comercio      8 1 2 5 11 15 5   
15 Academia Cantolao * 6 1 2 3 4  9  4   
16 San Martin          6 1 1 4 5  11 4   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Friday, October 13   
Juan Aurich          v Sport Huancayo      (1730)  
Saturday, October 14 
Sport Rosario        v Ayacucho FC         (2245)  
Sunday, October 15   
Academia Cantolao    v Alianza Lima        (0100)  
Alianza Atletico     v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)  
Universitario        v San Martin          (2030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.