FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 10:07 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
Academia Cantolao 1 Universitario       0  
Alianza Lima      2 Comerciantes Unidos 0  
Ayacucho FC       1 Deportivo Municipal 1  
Melgar            4 Sport Huancayo      0  
Real Garcilaso    2 San Martin          1  
Sport Rosario     2 Juan Aurich         0  
Sporting Cristal  2 Union Comercio      0  
UTC               2 Alianza Atletico    0  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        15 11 1 3 23 15 34  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      15 10 2 3 29 15 32  
3  Melgar              15 9  4 2 30 12 31  
4  Universitario *     15 9  3 3 29 19 29  
5  Deportivo Municipal 15 6  5 4 23 20 23  
6  Sport Rosario       15 5  5 5 20 17 20  
7  Sport Huancayo      15 5  5 5 22 22 20  
8  UTC                 15 6  2 7 17 17 20  
9  Sporting Cristal    15 5  3 7 27 24 18  
10 Juan Aurich         15 5  2 8 22 28 17  
11 Academia Cantolao * 15 4  6 5 13 22 17  
12 Comerciantes Unidos 15 4  3 8 23 25 15  
13 Ayacucho FC         15 3  5 7 18 26 14  
14 San Martin          15 4  2 9 20 29 14  
15 Union Comercio      15 3  4 8 15 22 13  
16 Alianza Atletico    15 3  4 8 13 31 13  
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.