Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Alianza Lima 1 Union Comercio 0 Melgar 5 Academia Cantolao 0 Real Garcilaso 1 Universitario 2 San Martin 4 Alianza Atletico 1 Sport Huancayo 3 Deportivo Municipal 0 Sporting Cristal 2 Sport Rosario 1 Friday, October 20 Ayacucho FC 2 UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 3 Juan Aurich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 9 7 1 1 17 7 22 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 8 6 1 1 11 8 19 3 Melgar 9 5 2 2 16 7 17 4 Universitario * 7 6 0 1 13 5 17 5 UTC 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 6 Deportivo Municipal 8 4 2 2 13 11 14 7 Sport Huancayo 9 3 4 2 13 10 13 8 Comerciantes Unidos 8 3 1 4 15 13 10 9 Juan Aurich 9 3 1 5 14 16 10 10 Alianza Atletico 9 2 4 3 9 14 10 11 Sport Rosario 9 2 3 4 10 12 9 12 Sporting Cristal 9 2 2 5 15 19 8 13 Academia Cantolao * 9 2 3 4 8 16 8 14 San Martin 9 2 1 6 11 17 7 15 Ayacucho FC 9 2 1 6 11 20 7 16 Union Comercio 9 1 2 6 11 16 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores