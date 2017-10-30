Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Sunday, October 29 Alianza Lima 3 Alianza Atletico 0 Real Garcilaso 5 Juan Aurich 1 Sporting Cristal 3 Academia Cantolao 0 Saturday, October 28 Sport Rosario 2 UTC 1 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 1 Melgar 2 Universitario 0 San Martin 1 Deportivo Municipal 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 11 8 1 2 24 11 25 ------------------------- 2 Melgar 11 7 2 2 20 7 23 3 Alianza Lima 10 7 1 2 16 12 22 4 Universitario * 9 7 0 2 15 8 20 5 Deportivo Municipal 10 6 2 2 18 12 20 6 UTC 10 5 2 3 14 10 17 7 Sport Huancayo 11 4 4 3 18 14 16 8 Comerciantes Unidos 10 4 1 5 17 15 13 9 Alianza Atletico 11 3 4 4 12 19 13 10 Sport Rosario 11 3 3 5 13 15 12 11 Sporting Cristal 11 3 2 6 18 20 11 12 Juan Aurich 11 3 2 6 15 21 11 13 Academia Cantolao * 11 2 4 5 8 19 9 14 Union Comercio 11 2 2 7 12 18 8 15 San Martin 11 2 2 7 12 21 8 16 Ayacucho FC 11 2 2 7 11 21 8 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores