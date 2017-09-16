FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 10:00 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Sporting Cristal 0 Real Garcilaso 0  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      4 3 1 0 8 1 10  
-------------------------
2  Sport Huancayo      3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
3  Deportivo Municipal 3 2 0 1 5 2 6   
4  Universitario       3 2 0 1 5 3 6   
5  UTC                 3 2 0 1 4 3 6   
6  Alianza Lima        3 2 0 1 4 5 6   
7  Sporting Cristal    4 1 2 1 6 6 5   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 6 3 4   
9  Academia Cantolao   3 1 1 1 3 4 4   
10 Alianza Atletico    3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
11 Sport Rosario       3 1 1 1 2 4 4   
12 Juan Aurich         3 1 0 2 5 6 3   
13 Melgar              3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
14 Ayacucho FC         3 1 0 2 3 6 3   
15 Union Comercio      3 0 0 3 4 7 0   
16 San Martin          3 0 0 3 2 8 0   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, September 16
Sport Rosario        v San Martin          (2245)  
Sunday, September 17 
Union Comercio       v Deportivo Municipal (1600)  
Ayacucho FC          v Alianza Lima        (1815)  
Universitario        v Juan Aurich         (2030)  
Academia Cantolao    v Sport Huancayo      (2315)  
Monday, September 18 
Melgar               v Alianza Atletico    (1815)  
UTC                  v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)

