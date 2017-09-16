Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Sporting Cristal 0 Real Garcilaso 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Sport Huancayo 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 3 Deportivo Municipal 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 4 Universitario 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 5 UTC 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 6 Alianza Lima 3 2 0 1 4 5 6 7 Sporting Cristal 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 8 Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 6 3 4 9 Academia Cantolao 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 10 Alianza Atletico 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 11 Sport Rosario 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 12 Juan Aurich 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 13 Melgar 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 14 Ayacucho FC 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 15 Union Comercio 3 0 0 3 4 7 0 16 San Martin 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Sport Rosario v San Martin (2245) Sunday, September 17 Union Comercio v Deportivo Municipal (1600) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Lima (1815) Universitario v Juan Aurich (2030) Academia Cantolao v Sport Huancayo (2315) Monday, September 18 Melgar v Alianza Atletico (1815) UTC v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)