UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
September 23, 2017 / 7:32 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
Juan Aurich         1 Alianza Atletico  1  
Melgar              2 Ayacucho FC       0  
Friday, September 22
Comerciantes Unidos 3 Academia Cantolao 0  
San Martin          0 UTC               2  
   Standings           P W D L F A  Pts 
1  UTC                 5 4 0 1 8 3  12  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      4 3 1 0 8 1  10  
3  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7 3  9   
4  Melgar              5 3 0 2 7 4  9   
5  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 6 6  9   
6  Sport Huancayo      4 2 2 0 6 3  8   
7  Comerciantes Unidos 5 2 1 2 9 5  7   
8  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7 4  7   
9  Sporting Cristal    4 1 2 1 6 6  5   
10 Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3 5  5   
11 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 3 6  5   
12 Academia Cantolao   5 1 2 2 4 8  5   
13 Juan Aurich         5 1 1 3 6 9  4   
14 Ayacucho FC         5 1 0 4 4 10 3   
15 Union Comercio      4 0 1 3 6 9  1   
16 San Martin          5 0 1 4 3 11 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, September 24 
Deportivo Municipal  v Universitario    (0100)  
Sport Huancayo       v Union Comercio   (1615)  
Real Garcilaso       v Sport Rosario    (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Sporting Cristal (2030)

