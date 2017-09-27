UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 27 Juan Aurich 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 ------------------------- 2 UTC 5 4 0 1 8 3 12 3 Alianza Lima 5 4 0 1 8 7 12 4 Universitario 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 5 Melgar 5 3 0 2 7 4 9 5 Sport Huancayo 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 7 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 8 Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 9 Juan Aurich 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 10 Union Comercio 6 1 2 3 10 11 5 11 Sporting Cristal 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 12 Sport Rosario 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 13 Alianza Atletico 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 14 Academia Cantolao 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 15 Ayacucho FC 6 1 0 5 4 12 3 16 San Martin 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 29 Sport Rosario v Alianza Lima (0100) Saturday, September 30 Deportivo Municipal v Juan Aurich (2000) Sunday, October 1 Ayacucho FC v Sporting Cristal (1600) Melgar v Sport Rosario (1815) Real Garcilaso v Academia Cantolao (2030) Monday, October 2 San Martin v Union Comercio (1815) Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (2030)