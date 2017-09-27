FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 27, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 27
Juan Aurich    2 Ayacucho FC         0  
Union Comercio 3 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      5 4 1 0 10 2  13  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 5 4 0 1 8  3  12  
3  Alianza Lima        5 4 0 1 8  7  12  
4  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7  3  9   
5  Melgar              5 3 0 2 7  4  9   
5  Sport Huancayo      5 2 3 0 7  4  9   
7  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
9  Juan Aurich         6 2 1 3 8  9  7   
10 Union Comercio      6 1 2 3 10 11 5   
11 Sporting Cristal    5 1 2 2 7  8  5   
12 Sport Rosario       5 1 2 2 4  7  5   
13 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 3  6  5   
14 Academia Cantolao   5 1 2 2 4  8  5   
15 Ayacucho FC         6 1 0 5 4  12 3   
16 San Martin          5 0 1 4 3  11 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Friday, September 29 
Sport Rosario        v Alianza Lima      (0100)  
Saturday, September 30
Deportivo Municipal  v Juan Aurich       (2000)  
Sunday, October 1    
Ayacucho FC          v Sporting Cristal  (1600)  
Melgar               v Sport Rosario     (1815)  
Real Garcilaso       v Academia Cantolao (2030)  
Monday, October 2    
San Martin           v Union Comercio    (1815)  
Sport Huancayo       v Alianza Atletico  (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.