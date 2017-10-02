FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 2, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in 16 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 2   
San Martin          2 Union Comercio    0  
Sport Huancayo      1 Alianza Atletico  1  
Sunday, October 1   
Ayacucho FC         5 Sporting Cristal  3  
Melgar              2 Sport Rosario     2  
Real Garcilaso      1 Academia Cantolao 0  
Saturday, September 30
Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich       1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      6 5 1 0 11 2  16  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        6 5 0 1 9  7  15  
3  UTC                 5 4 0 1 8  3  12  
4  Deportivo Municipal 5 3 1 1 9  5  10  
5  Melgar              6 3 1 2 9  6  10  
6  Sport Huancayo      6 2 4 0 8  5  10  
7  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7  3  9   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
9  Juan Aurich         7 2 1 4 9  11 7   
10 Alianza Atletico    6 1 3 2 4  7  6   
11 Sport Rosario       7 1 3 3 6  10 6   
12 Ayacucho FC         7 2 0 5 9  15 6   
13 Sporting Cristal    6 1 2 3 10 13 5   
13 Union Comercio      7 1 2 4 10 13 5   
15 Academia Cantolao   6 1 2 3 4  9  5   
16 San Martin          6 1 1 4 5  11 4   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.