UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 18, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 18
Academia Cantolao 3 San Martin     1  
Sporting Cristal  1 Melgar         2  
Tuesday, October 17
UTC               2 Real Garcilaso 3  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      8 7 1 0 16 5  22  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        7 5 1 1 10 8  16  
3  Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
4  Melgar              8 4 2 2 11 7  14  
5  UTC                 7 4 1 2 10 6  13  
6  Universitario *     5 4 0 1 9  4  11  
7  Sport Huancayo      7 2 4 1 10 8  10  
8  Juan Aurich         8 3 1 4 12 13 10  
9  Alianza Atletico    8 2 4 2 8  10 10  
10 Sport Rosario       8 2 3 3 9  10 9   
11 Academia Cantolao * 8 2 3 3 8  11 8   
12 Comerciantes Unidos 7 2 1 4 12 11 7   
13 Ayacucho FC         8 2 0 6 9  18 6   
14 Union Comercio      8 1 2 5 11 15 5   
15 Sporting Cristal    8 1 2 5 13 18 5   
16 San Martin          8 1 1 6 7  16 4   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Thursday, October 19 
Universitario        v Sport Huancayo      (0000)  
Friday, October 20   
Ayacucho FC          v UTC                 (1815)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v Juan Aurich         (2030)  
Saturday, October 21 
San Martin           v Alianza Atletico    (1545)  
Sporting Cristal     v Sport Rosario       (1800)  
Sport Huancayo       v Deportivo Municipal (1815)  
Melgar               v Academia Cantolao   (2000)  
Real Garcilaso       v Universitario       (2000)  
Sunday, October 22   
Alianza Lima         v Union Comercio      (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
