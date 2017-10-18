UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 18 Academia Cantolao 3 San Martin 1 Sporting Cristal 1 Melgar 2 Tuesday, October 17 UTC 2 Real Garcilaso 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 8 7 1 0 16 5 22 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 7 5 1 1 10 8 16 3 Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 4 Melgar 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 5 UTC 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 6 Universitario * 5 4 0 1 9 4 11 7 Sport Huancayo 7 2 4 1 10 8 10 8 Juan Aurich 8 3 1 4 12 13 10 9 Alianza Atletico 8 2 4 2 8 10 10 10 Sport Rosario 8 2 3 3 9 10 9 11 Academia Cantolao * 8 2 3 3 8 11 8 12 Comerciantes Unidos 7 2 1 4 12 11 7 13 Ayacucho FC 8 2 0 6 9 18 6 14 Union Comercio 8 1 2 5 11 15 5 15 Sporting Cristal 8 1 2 5 13 18 5 16 San Martin 8 1 1 6 7 16 4 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, October 19 Universitario v Sport Huancayo (0000) Friday, October 20 Ayacucho FC v UTC (1815) Comerciantes Unidos v Juan Aurich (2030) Saturday, October 21 San Martin v Alianza Atletico (1545) Sporting Cristal v Sport Rosario (1800) Sport Huancayo v Deportivo Municipal (1815) Melgar v Academia Cantolao (2000) Real Garcilaso v Universitario (2000) Sunday, October 22 Alianza Lima v Union Comercio (0030)