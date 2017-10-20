UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 20 Ayacucho FC 2 UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 3 Juan Aurich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 8 7 1 0 16 5 22 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 7 5 1 1 10 8 16 3 Universitario * 6 5 0 1 11 4 14 4 Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 5 UTC 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 6 Melgar 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 7 Comerciantes Unidos 8 3 1 4 15 13 10 8 Sport Huancayo 8 2 4 2 10 10 10 9 Juan Aurich 9 3 1 5 14 16 10 10 Alianza Atletico 8 2 4 2 8 10 10 11 Sport Rosario 8 2 3 3 9 10 9 12 Academia Cantolao * 8 2 3 3 8 11 8 13 Ayacucho FC 9 2 1 6 11 20 7 14 Union Comercio 8 1 2 5 11 15 5 15 Sporting Cristal 8 1 2 5 13 18 5 16 San Martin 8 1 1 6 7 16 4 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 San Martin v Alianza Atletico (1545) Sporting Cristal v Sport Rosario (1800) Sport Huancayo v Deportivo Municipal (1815) Melgar v Academia Cantolao (2000) Real Garcilaso v Universitario (2000) Sunday, October 22 Alianza Lima v Union Comercio (0030)