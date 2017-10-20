FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 20  
Ayacucho FC         2 UTC         2  
Comerciantes Unidos 3 Juan Aurich 2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      8 7 1 0 16 5  22  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        7 5 1 1 10 8  16  
3  Universitario *     6 5 0 1 11 4  14  
4  Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
5  UTC                 8 4 2 2 12 8  14  
6  Melgar              8 4 2 2 11 7  14  
7  Comerciantes Unidos 8 3 1 4 15 13 10  
8  Sport Huancayo      8 2 4 2 10 10 10  
9  Juan Aurich         9 3 1 5 14 16 10  
10 Alianza Atletico    8 2 4 2 8  10 10  
11 Sport Rosario       8 2 3 3 9  10 9   
12 Academia Cantolao * 8 2 3 3 8  11 8   
13 Ayacucho FC         9 2 1 6 11 20 7   
14 Union Comercio      8 1 2 5 11 15 5   
15 Sporting Cristal    8 1 2 5 13 18 5   
16 San Martin          8 1 1 6 7  16 4   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, October 21 
San Martin           v Alianza Atletico    (1545)  
Sporting Cristal     v Sport Rosario       (1800)  
Sport Huancayo       v Deportivo Municipal (1815)  
Melgar               v Academia Cantolao   (2000)  
Real Garcilaso       v Universitario       (2000)  
Sunday, October 22   
Alianza Lima         v Union Comercio      (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
