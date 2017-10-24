UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 24 Deportivo Municipal 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Juan Aurich 0 San Martin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 9 7 1 1 17 7 22 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 8 6 1 1 11 8 19 3 Melgar 9 5 2 2 16 7 17 4 Universitario * 7 6 0 1 13 5 17 5 Deportivo Municipal 9 5 2 2 14 11 17 6 UTC 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 7 Sport Huancayo 9 3 4 2 13 10 13 8 Juan Aurich 10 3 2 5 14 16 11 9 Comerciantes Unidos 9 3 1 5 15 14 10 10 Alianza Atletico 9 2 4 3 9 14 10 11 Sport Rosario 9 2 3 4 10 12 9 12 Sporting Cristal 9 2 2 5 15 19 8 13 San Martin 10 2 2 6 11 17 8 14 Academia Cantolao * 9 2 3 4 8 16 8 15 Ayacucho FC 9 2 1 6 11 20 7 16 Union Comercio 9 1 2 6 11 16 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 24 Academia Cantolao v Ayacucho FC (2345) Wednesday, October 25 Union Comercio v Melgar (1815) UTC v Sporting Cristal (2030) Thursday, October 26 Universitario v Sport Rosario (0000) Alianza Atletico v Real Garcilaso (1815) Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2030) Saturday, October 28 Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730) Melgar v Universitario (1745) San Martin v Deportivo Municipal (2000) Sport Rosario v UTC (2345) Sunday, October 29 Sporting Cristal v Academia Cantolao (1600) Real Garcilaso v Juan Aurich (1815) Alianza Lima v Alianza Atletico (2030) Monday, October 30 Comerciantes Unidos v Sport Huancayo (2030)