October 24, 2017 / 8:09 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 24 
Deportivo Municipal 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0  
Juan Aurich         0 San Martin          0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      9  7 1 1 17 7  22  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        8  6 1 1 11 8  19  
3  Melgar              9  5 2 2 16 7  17  
4  Universitario *     7  6 0 1 13 5  17  
5  Deportivo Municipal 9  5 2 2 14 11 17  
6  UTC                 8  4 2 2 12 8  14  
7  Sport Huancayo      9  3 4 2 13 10 13  
8  Juan Aurich         10 3 2 5 14 16 11  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 9  3 1 5 15 14 10  
10 Alianza Atletico    9  2 4 3 9  14 10  
11 Sport Rosario       9  2 3 4 10 12 9   
12 Sporting Cristal    9  2 2 5 15 19 8   
13 San Martin          10 2 2 6 11 17 8   
14 Academia Cantolao * 9  2 3 4 8  16 8   
15 Ayacucho FC         9  2 1 6 11 20 7   
16 Union Comercio      9  1 2 6 11 16 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Tuesday, October 24  
Academia Cantolao    v Ayacucho FC         (2345)  
Wednesday, October 25
Union Comercio       v Melgar              (1815)  
UTC                  v Sporting Cristal    (2030)  
Thursday, October 26 
Universitario        v Sport Rosario       (0000)  
Alianza Atletico     v Real Garcilaso      (1815)  
Sport Huancayo       v Alianza Lima        (2030)  
Saturday, October 28 
Ayacucho FC          v Union Comercio      (1730)  
Melgar               v Universitario       (1745)  
San Martin           v Deportivo Municipal (2000)  
Sport Rosario        v UTC                 (2345)  
Sunday, October 29   
Sporting Cristal     v Academia Cantolao   (1600)  
Real Garcilaso       v Juan Aurich         (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Alianza Atletico    (2030)  
Monday, October 30   
Comerciantes Unidos  v Sport Huancayo      (2030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
