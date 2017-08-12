UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Deportivo Municipal 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Juan Aurich 1 Sport Rosario 1 Sport Huancayo 2 Melgar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 14 9 2 3 25 11 29 ------------------------- 2 UTC 14 8 2 4 17 9 26 3 Sport Huancayo 15 7 5 3 23 16 26 4 Universitario 14 6 5 3 18 13 23 5 Deportivo Municipal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23 6 Real Garcilaso 14 7 2 5 17 20 23 7 Sporting Cristal 14 6 4 4 20 18 22 8 Sport Rosario 15 5 6 4 16 18 21 9 Melgar 15 5 4 6 19 18 19 10 San Martin 14 5 3 6 23 24 18 11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 4 6 18 21 16 12 Ayacucho FC 15 4 3 8 15 26 15 13 Union Comercio 14 4 2 8 19 19 14 14 Alianza Atletico 14 4 2 8 15 20 14 15 Juan Aurich 15 2 8 5 16 25 14 16 Academia Cantolao 14 2 5 7 11 18 11 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Union Comercio v Sporting Cristal (1800) Alianza Atletico v UTC (2030) Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Lima (2030) San Martin v Real Garcilaso (2030) Monday, August 14 Universitario v Academia Cantolao (0100)