UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Ayacucho FC 5 Sporting Cristal 3 Melgar 2 Sport Rosario 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Academia Cantolao 0 Saturday, September 30 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 6 5 1 0 11 2 16 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 6 5 0 1 9 7 15 3 UTC 5 4 0 1 8 3 12 4 Deportivo Municipal 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 5 Melgar 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 6 Universitario 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 7 Sport Huancayo 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 8 Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 9 Juan Aurich 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 10 Sport Rosario 7 1 3 3 6 10 6 11 Ayacucho FC 7 2 0 5 9 15 6 12 Union Comercio 6 1 2 3 10 11 5 13 Sporting Cristal 6 1 2 3 10 13 5 14 Alianza Atletico 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 15 Academia Cantolao 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 16 San Martin 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 2 San Martin v Union Comercio (1815) Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (2030)