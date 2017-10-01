FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
August 27, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1   
Ayacucho FC         5 Sporting Cristal  3  
Melgar              2 Sport Rosario     2  
Real Garcilaso      1 Academia Cantolao 0  
Saturday, September 30
Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich       1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      6 5 1 0 11 2  16  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        6 5 0 1 9  7  15  
3  UTC                 5 4 0 1 8  3  12  
4  Deportivo Municipal 5 3 1 1 9  5  10  
5  Melgar              6 3 1 2 9  6  10  
6  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7  3  9   
7  Sport Huancayo      5 2 3 0 7  4  9   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
9  Juan Aurich         7 2 1 4 9  11 7   
10 Sport Rosario       7 1 3 3 6  10 6   
11 Ayacucho FC         7 2 0 5 9  15 6   
12 Union Comercio      6 1 2 3 10 11 5   
13 Sporting Cristal    6 1 2 3 10 13 5   
14 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 3  6  5   
15 Academia Cantolao   6 1 2 3 4  9  5   
16 San Martin          5 0 1 4 3  11 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, October 2    
San Martin           v Union Comercio   (1815)  
Sport Huancayo       v Alianza Atletico (2030)

