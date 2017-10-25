FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 25, 2017 / 12:44 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 25
Union Comercio      0 Melgar              2  
UTC                 1 Sporting Cristal    0  
Tuesday, October 24 
Academia Cantolao   0 Ayacucho FC         0  
Deportivo Municipal 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0  
Juan Aurich         0 San Martin          0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      9  7 1 1 17 7  22  
-------------------------
2  Melgar              10 6 2 2 18 7  20  
3  Alianza Lima        8  6 1 1 11 8  19  
4  Universitario *     7  6 0 1 13 5  17  
5  UTC                 9  5 2 2 13 8  17  
6  Deportivo Municipal 9  5 2 2 14 11 17  
7  Sport Huancayo      9  3 4 2 13 10 13  
8  Juan Aurich         10 3 2 5 14 16 11  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 9  3 1 5 15 14 10  
10 Alianza Atletico    9  2 4 3 9  14 10  
11 Sport Rosario       9  2 3 4 10 12 9   
12 Academia Cantolao * 10 2 4 4 8  16 9   
13 Sporting Cristal    10 2 2 6 15 20 8   
14 San Martin          10 2 2 6 11 17 8   
15 Ayacucho FC         10 2 2 6 11 20 8   
16 Union Comercio      10 1 2 7 11 18 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Thursday, October 26 
Universitario        v Sport Rosario       (0000)  
Alianza Atletico     v Real Garcilaso      (1815)  
Sport Huancayo       v Alianza Lima        (2030)  
Saturday, October 28 
Ayacucho FC          v Union Comercio      (1730)  
Melgar               v Universitario       (1745)  
San Martin           v Deportivo Municipal (2000)  
Sport Rosario        v UTC                 (2345)  
Sunday, October 29   
Sporting Cristal     v Academia Cantolao   (1600)  
Real Garcilaso       v Juan Aurich         (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Alianza Atletico    (2030)  
Monday, October 30   
Comerciantes Unidos  v Sport Huancayo      (2030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.