UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 26, 2017 / 2:16 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, October 26
Alianza Atletico    3 Real Garcilaso      2  
Sport Huancayo      4 Alianza Lima        2  
Wednesday, October 25
Union Comercio      0 Melgar              2  
UTC                 1 Sporting Cristal    0  
Tuesday, October 24 
Academia Cantolao   0 Ayacucho FC         0  
Universitario       2 Sport Rosario       1  
Deportivo Municipal 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0  
Juan Aurich         0 San Martin          0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      10 7 1 2 19 10 22  
-------------------------
2  Melgar              10 6 2 2 18 7  20  
3  Universitario *     8  7 0 1 15 6  20  
4  Alianza Lima        9  6 1 2 13 12 19  
5  UTC                 9  5 2 2 13 8  17  
6  Deportivo Municipal 9  5 2 2 14 11 17  
7  Sport Huancayo      10 4 4 2 17 12 16  
8  Alianza Atletico    10 3 4 3 12 16 13  
9  Juan Aurich         10 3 2 5 14 16 11  
10 Comerciantes Unidos 9  3 1 5 15 14 10  
11 Sport Rosario       10 2 3 5 11 14 9   
12 Academia Cantolao * 10 2 4 4 8  16 9   
13 Sporting Cristal    10 2 2 6 15 20 8   
14 San Martin          10 2 2 6 11 17 8   
15 Ayacucho FC         10 2 2 6 11 20 8   
16 Union Comercio      10 1 2 7 11 18 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, October 28 
Ayacucho FC          v Union Comercio      (1730)  
Melgar               v Universitario       (1745)  
San Martin           v Deportivo Municipal (2000)  
Sport Rosario        v UTC                 (2245)  
Sunday, October 29   
Sporting Cristal     v Academia Cantolao   (1600)  
Real Garcilaso       v Juan Aurich         (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Alianza Atletico    (2030)  
Monday, October 30   
Comerciantes Unidos  v Sport Huancayo      (2030)

