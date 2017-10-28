FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
October 28, 2017 / 7:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio      1  
Melgar      2 Universitario       0  
San Martin  1 Deportivo Municipal 4  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Melgar              11 7 2 2 20 7  23  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      10 7 1 2 19 10 22  
3  Universitario *     9  7 0 2 15 8  20  
4  Deportivo Municipal 10 6 2 2 18 12 20  
5  Alianza Lima        9  6 1 2 13 12 19  
6  UTC                 9  5 2 2 13 8  17  
7  Sport Huancayo      10 4 4 2 17 12 16  
8  Alianza Atletico    10 3 4 3 12 16 13  
9  Juan Aurich         10 3 2 5 14 16 11  
10 Comerciantes Unidos 9  3 1 5 15 14 10  
11 Sport Rosario       10 2 3 5 11 14 9   
12 Academia Cantolao * 10 2 4 4 8  16 9   
13 Sporting Cristal    10 2 2 6 15 20 8   
14 Union Comercio      11 2 2 7 12 18 8   
15 San Martin          11 2 2 7 12 21 8   
16 Ayacucho FC         11 2 2 7 11 21 8   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, October 28 
Sport Rosario        v UTC               (2245)  
Sunday, October 29   
Sporting Cristal     v Academia Cantolao (1600)  
Real Garcilaso       v Juan Aurich       (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Alianza Atletico  (2030)  
Monday, October 30   
Comerciantes Unidos  v Sport Huancayo    (2030)

