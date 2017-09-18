UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Melgar 2 Alianza Atletico 0 UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Sunday, September 17 Academia Cantolao 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Lima 2 Union Comercio 2 Deportivo Municipal 2 Universitario 2 Juan Aurich 0 Saturday, September 16 Sport Rosario 1 San Martin 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Real Garcilaso 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Universitario 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 3 UTC 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 4 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 6 6 9 5 Sport Huancayo 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 6 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 7 Melgar 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 8 Sporting Cristal 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 9 Academia Cantolao 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 10 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 11 Comerciantes Unidos 4 1 1 2 6 5 4 12 Alianza Atletico 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 13 Juan Aurich 4 1 0 3 5 8 3 14 Ayacucho FC 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 15 Union Comercio 4 0 1 3 6 9 1 16 San Martin 4 0 1 3 3 9 1 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores