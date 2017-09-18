FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
September 18, 2017 / 1:12 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18
Melgar            2 Alianza Atletico    0  
UTC               2 Comerciantes Unidos 0  
Sunday, September 17
Academia Cantolao 1 Sport Huancayo      1  
Ayacucho FC       1 Alianza Lima        2  
Union Comercio    2 Deportivo Municipal 2  
Universitario     2 Juan Aurich         0  
Saturday, September 16
Sport Rosario     1 San Martin          1  
Sporting Cristal  0 Real Garcilaso      0  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      4 3 1 0 8 1 10  
-------------------------
2  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7 3 9   
3  UTC                 4 3 0 1 6 3 9   
4  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 6 6 9   
5  Sport Huancayo      4 2 2 0 6 3 8   
6  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7 4 7   
7  Melgar              4 2 0 2 5 4 6   
8  Sporting Cristal    4 1 2 1 6 6 5   
9  Academia Cantolao   4 1 2 1 4 5 5   
10 Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3 5 5   
11 Comerciantes Unidos 4 1 1 2 6 5 4   
12 Alianza Atletico    4 1 1 2 2 5 4   
13 Juan Aurich         4 1 0 3 5 8 3   
14 Ayacucho FC         4 1 0 3 4 8 3   
15 Union Comercio      4 0 1 3 6 9 1   
16 San Martin          4 0 1 3 3 9 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

