UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 1 Real Garcilaso 2 Sport Rosario 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Union Comercio 1 Saturday, September 23 Deportivo Municipal Universitario Postponed Juan Aurich 1 Alianza Atletico 1 Melgar 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Friday, September 22 Comerciantes Unidos 3 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 0 UTC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 ------------------------- 2 UTC 5 4 0 1 8 3 12 3 Alianza Lima 5 4 0 1 8 7 12 4 Universitario 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 5 Melgar 5 3 0 2 7 4 9 5 Sport Huancayo 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 7 Comerciantes Unidos 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 8 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 9 Sporting Cristal 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 10 Sport Rosario 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 11 Alianza Atletico 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 12 Academia Cantolao 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 13 Juan Aurich 5 1 1 3 6 9 4 14 Ayacucho FC 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 15 Union Comercio 5 0 2 3 7 10 2 16 San Martin 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Deportivo Municipal v Universitario (0100) Postponed