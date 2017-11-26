UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Alianza Lima 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Ayacucho FC 3 Universitario 3 Sporting Cristal 4 Alianza Atletico 0 Saturday, November 25 Melgar 4 Juan Aurich 3 Real Garcilaso 0 Sport Huancayo 1 Sport Rosario 0 Union Comercio 0 UTC 0 Academia Cantolao 1 Friday, November 24 San Martin 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 13 9 1 3 19 14 28 ------------------------- 2 Melgar 13 8 3 2 25 11 27 3 Real Garcilaso 13 8 2 3 24 12 26 4 Universitario * 13 8 3 2 26 17 26 5 Deportivo Municipal 13 6 3 4 21 18 21 6 Sport Huancayo 13 5 4 4 21 17 19 7 UTC 13 5 2 6 14 14 17 8 Sporting Cristal 13 4 3 6 24 22 15 9 Comerciantes Unidos 13 4 3 6 21 20 15 10 Sport Rosario 13 3 5 5 14 16 14 11 Juan Aurich 13 4 2 7 20 25 14 12 San Martin 13 4 2 7 18 25 14 13 Academia Cantolao * 13 3 5 5 10 20 13 14 Alianza Atletico 13 3 4 6 12 25 13 15 Union Comercio 13 3 3 7 13 18 12 16 Ayacucho FC 13 3 3 7 16 24 12 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores