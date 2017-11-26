FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 12:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Alianza Lima     1 Deportivo Municipal 0  
Ayacucho FC      3 Universitario       3  
Sporting Cristal 4 Alianza Atletico    0  
Saturday, November 25
Melgar           4 Juan Aurich         3  
Real Garcilaso   0 Sport Huancayo      1  
Sport Rosario    0 Union Comercio      0  
UTC              0 Academia Cantolao   1  
Friday, November 24
San Martin       3 Comerciantes Unidos 2  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        13 9 1 3 19 14 28  
-------------------------
2  Melgar              13 8 3 2 25 11 27  
3  Real Garcilaso      13 8 2 3 24 12 26  
4  Universitario *     13 8 3 2 26 17 26  
5  Deportivo Municipal 13 6 3 4 21 18 21  
6  Sport Huancayo      13 5 4 4 21 17 19  
7  UTC                 13 5 2 6 14 14 17  
8  Sporting Cristal    13 4 3 6 24 22 15  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 13 4 3 6 21 20 15  
10 Sport Rosario       13 3 5 5 14 16 14  
11 Juan Aurich         13 4 2 7 20 25 14  
12 San Martin          13 4 2 7 18 25 14  
13 Academia Cantolao * 13 3 5 5 10 20 13  
14 Alianza Atletico    13 3 4 6 12 25 13  
15 Union Comercio      13 3 3 7 13 18 12  
16 Ayacucho FC         13 3 3 7 16 24 12  
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.