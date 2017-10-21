FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Melgar              5 Academia Cantolao   0  
Real Garcilaso      1 Universitario       2  
San Martin          4 Alianza Atletico    1  
Sport Huancayo      3 Deportivo Municipal 0  
Sporting Cristal    2 Sport Rosario       1  
Friday, October 20  
Ayacucho FC         2 UTC                 2  
Comerciantes Unidos 3 Juan Aurich         2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      9 7 1 1 17 7  22  
-------------------------
2  Melgar              9 5 2 2 16 7  17  
3  Universitario *     7 6 0 1 13 5  17  
4  Alianza Lima        7 5 1 1 10 8  16  
5  UTC                 8 4 2 2 12 8  14  
6  Deportivo Municipal 8 4 2 2 13 11 14  
7  Sport Huancayo      9 3 4 2 13 10 13  
8  Comerciantes Unidos 8 3 1 4 15 13 10  
9  Juan Aurich         9 3 1 5 14 16 10  
10 Alianza Atletico    9 2 4 3 9  14 10  
11 Sport Rosario       9 2 3 4 10 12 9   
12 Sporting Cristal    9 2 2 5 15 19 8   
13 Academia Cantolao * 9 2 3 4 8  16 8   
14 San Martin          9 2 1 6 11 17 7   
15 Ayacucho FC         9 2 1 6 11 20 7   
16 Union Comercio      8 1 2 5 11 15 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, October 22   
Alianza Lima         v Union Comercio (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.