UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 12:46 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Alianza Lima     3 Alianza Atletico    0  
Real Garcilaso   5 Juan Aurich         1  
Sporting Cristal 3 Academia Cantolao   0  
Saturday, October 28
Sport Rosario    2 UTC                 1  
Ayacucho FC      0 Union Comercio      1  
Melgar           2 Universitario       0  
San Martin       1 Deportivo Municipal 4  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      11 8 1 2 24 11 25  
-------------------------
2  Melgar              11 7 2 2 20 7  23  
3  Alianza Lima        10 7 1 2 16 12 22  
4  Universitario *     9  7 0 2 15 8  20  
5  Deportivo Municipal 10 6 2 2 18 12 20  
6  UTC                 10 5 2 3 14 10 17  
7  Sport Huancayo      10 4 4 2 17 12 16  
8  Alianza Atletico    11 3 4 4 12 19 13  
9  Sport Rosario       11 3 3 5 13 15 12  
10 Sporting Cristal    11 3 2 6 18 20 11  
11 Juan Aurich         11 3 2 6 15 21 11  
12 Comerciantes Unidos 9  3 1 5 15 14 10  
13 Academia Cantolao * 11 2 4 5 8  19 9   
14 Union Comercio      11 2 2 7 12 18 8   
15 San Martin          11 2 2 7 12 21 8   
16 Ayacucho FC         11 2 2 7 11 21 8   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, October 30   
Comerciantes Unidos  v Sport Huancayo (2030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
