#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 12:40 AM / in a month

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Ayacucho FC      1 Alianza Lima        2  
Union Comercio   2 Deportivo Municipal 2  
Universitario    2 Juan Aurich         0  
Saturday, September 16
Sport Rosario    1 San Martin          1  
Sporting Cristal 0 Real Garcilaso      0  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      4 3 1 0 8 1 10  
-------------------------
2  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7 3 9   
3  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 6 6 9   
4  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7 4 7   
5  Sport Huancayo      3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
6  UTC                 3 2 0 1 4 3 6   
7  Sporting Cristal    4 1 2 1 6 6 5   
8  Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3 5 5   
9  Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 6 3 4   
10 Academia Cantolao   3 1 1 1 3 4 4   
11 Alianza Atletico    3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
12 Melgar              3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
13 Juan Aurich         4 1 0 3 5 8 3   
14 Ayacucho FC         4 1 0 3 4 8 3   
15 Union Comercio      4 0 1 3 6 9 1   
16 San Martin          4 0 1 3 3 9 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, September 17 
Academia Cantolao    v Sport Huancayo      (2315)  
Monday, September 18 
Melgar               v Alianza Atletico    (1815)  
UTC                  v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)

