#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15  
Alianza Atletico    3 Comerciantes Unidos 2  
Universitario       2 San Martin          1  
Saturday, October 14
Academia Cantolao   1 Alianza Lima        1  
Sport Rosario       3 Ayacucho FC         0  
Deportivo Municipal 3 Sporting Cristal    2  
Juan Aurich         3 Sport Huancayo      2  
Friday, October 13  
Union Comercio      1 Real Garcilaso      2  
UTC                 0 Melgar              0  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      7 6 1 0 13 3  19  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        7 5 1 1 10 8  16  
3  Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
4  UTC                 6 4 1 1 8  3  13  
5  Universitario *     5 4 0 1 9  4  11  
6  Melgar              7 3 2 2 9  6  11  
7  Sport Huancayo      7 2 4 1 10 8  10  
8  Juan Aurich         8 3 1 4 12 13 10  
9  Alianza Atletico    8 2 4 2 8  10 10  
10 Sport Rosario       8 2 3 3 9  10 9   
11 Comerciantes Unidos 7 2 1 4 12 11 7   
12 Ayacucho FC         8 2 0 6 9  18 6   
13 Sporting Cristal    7 1 2 4 12 16 5   
14 Union Comercio      8 1 2 5 11 15 5   
15 Academia Cantolao * 7 1 3 3 5  10 5   
16 San Martin          7 1 1 5 6  13 4   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

