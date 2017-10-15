UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Alianza Atletico 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Universitario 2 San Martin 1 Saturday, October 14 Academia Cantolao 1 Alianza Lima 1 Sport Rosario 3 Ayacucho FC 0 Deportivo Municipal 3 Sporting Cristal 2 Juan Aurich 3 Sport Huancayo 2 Friday, October 13 Union Comercio 1 Real Garcilaso 2 UTC 0 Melgar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 7 6 1 0 13 3 19 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 7 5 1 1 10 8 16 3 Deportivo Municipal 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 4 UTC 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 5 Universitario * 5 4 0 1 9 4 11 6 Melgar 7 3 2 2 9 6 11 7 Sport Huancayo 7 2 4 1 10 8 10 8 Juan Aurich 8 3 1 4 12 13 10 9 Alianza Atletico 8 2 4 2 8 10 10 10 Sport Rosario 8 2 3 3 9 10 9 11 Comerciantes Unidos 7 2 1 4 12 11 7 12 Ayacucho FC 8 2 0 6 9 18 6 13 Sporting Cristal 7 1 2 4 12 16 5 14 Union Comercio 8 1 2 5 11 15 5 15 Academia Cantolao * 7 1 3 3 5 10 5 16 San Martin 7 1 1 5 6 13 4 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores