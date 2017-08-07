UPDATE 2-Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, August 7 CD Feirense 1 CD Tondela 1 Portimonense 2 Boavista 1 Rio Ave 1 Belenenses 0 Sunday, August 6 CD Aves 0 Sporting 2 Vitoria Setubal 1 Moreirense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Portimonense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Rio Ave 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 CD Feirense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 CD Tondela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Moreirense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Vitoria Setubal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maritimo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estoril 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GD Chaves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Braga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Boavista 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 17 Belenenses 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 18 CD Aves 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-7: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation