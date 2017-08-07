FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings
#World Football
August 7, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 7
CD Feirense     1 CD Tondela 1  
Portimonense    2 Boavista   1  
Rio Ave         1 Belenenses 0  
Sunday, August 6
CD Aves         0 Sporting   2  
Vitoria Setubal 1 Moreirense 1  
   Standings         P W D L F A Pts 
1  Sporting          1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
2  Portimonense      1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
3  Rio Ave           1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
4  CD Feirense       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
4  CD Tondela        1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
4  Moreirense        1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
4  Vitoria Setubal   1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
-------------------------
   Benfica           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Maritimo          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Estoril           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Pacos de Ferreira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Porto             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   GD Chaves         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Braga             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Vitoria Guimaraes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
16 Boavista          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
-------------------------
17 Belenenses        1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
18 CD Aves           1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1:     Champions League / EC I            
2:     Champions League preliminary round 
3-7:   Europa League preliminary round    
17-18: Relegation

0 : 0
