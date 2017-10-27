FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings
#World Football
October 27, 2017 / 7:58 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 27
Benfica 1 CD Feirense 0  
Rio Ave 0 Sporting    1  
   Standings         P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sporting          10 8 2 0 22 5  26  
-------------------------
2  Porto             9  8 1 0 25 4  25  
-------------------------
3  Benfica           10 7 2 1 20 7  23  
4  Braga             9  6 0 3 16 9  18  
-------------------------
5  Maritimo          9  5 1 3 10 9  16  
-------------------------
6  Rio Ave           10 4 2 4 9  8  14  
7  Boavista          9  4 1 4 10 8  13  
8  Belenenses        9  4 1 4 10 13 13  
9  CD Feirense       10 3 2 5 10 13 11  
10 Vitoria Guimaraes 9  3 2 4 10 17 11  
11 Vitoria Setubal   9  2 4 3 10 9  10  
12 CD Tondela        9  2 3 4 12 12 9   
13 Pacos de Ferreira 9  2 3 4 10 17 9   
14 Portimonense      9  2 2 5 14 20 8   
15 GD Chaves         9  2 2 5 10 16 8   
16 CD Aves           9  1 3 5 8  15 6   
-------------------------
17 Moreirense        9  1 3 5 6  15 6   
18 Estoril           9  2 0 7 8  23 6   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
17-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, October 28 
Maritimo             v CD Tondela        (1500)  
Belenenses           v Moreirense        (1715)  
Boavista             v Porto             (1930)  
Sunday, October 29   
Braga                v GD Chaves         (1600)  
Pacos de Ferreira    v Estoril           (1800)  
CD Aves              v Vitoria Guimaraes (2015)  
Monday, October 30   
Portimonense         v Vitoria Setubal   (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
