UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Results

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Primeira Liga on Tuesday (start times are WET) Sporting Braga (1) 2 Desportivo Aves (0) 0 Estoril (2) 3 Tondela (0) 0 Moreirense (0) 0 Porto (0) 0 Wednesday, January 31 fixtures (WET/GMT) Boavista v Marítimo (1900/1900) Chaves v Vitória Setúbal (1900/1900) Sporting CP v Vitória Guimarães (2100/2100) Saturday, February 3 fixtures (WET/GMT) Benfica v Rio Ave (1815/1815) Porto v Sporting Braga (2030/2030) Sunday, February 4 fixtures (WET/GMT) Feirense v Chaves (1600/1600) Tondela v Moreirense (1600/1600) Estoril v Sporting CP (1800/1800) Vitória Guimarães v Paços de Ferreira (2015/2015)