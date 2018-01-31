FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World Football
January 30, 2018 / 8:55 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Primeira Liga on Tuesday (start times are WET)
 Sporting Braga  (1)  2  Desportivo Aves  (0)  0
 Estoril         (2)  3  Tondela          (0)  0
 Moreirense      (0)  0  Porto            (0)  0

 Wednesday, January 31 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Boavista             v  Marítimo             (1900/1900)
 Chaves               v  Vitória Setúbal      (1900/1900)
 Sporting CP          v  Vitória Guimarães    (2100/2100)
 Saturday, February  3 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Benfica              v  Rio Ave              (1815/1815)
 Porto                v  Sporting Braga       (2030/2030)
 Sunday, February  4 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Feirense             v  Chaves               (1600/1600)
 Tondela              v  Moreirense           (1600/1600)
 Estoril              v  Sporting CP          (1800/1800)
 Vitória Guimarães    v  Paços de Ferreira    (2015/2015)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.