Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 17 14 3 0 45 9 45 ............................................... 2 Sporting CP 17 13 4 0 38 10 43 ............................................... 3 Benfica 17 12 4 1 40 11 40 4 Braga 17 12 1 4 34 15 37 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 17 8 3 6 22 16 27 ............................................... 6 Marítimo 17 8 3 6 17 20 27 7 Chaves 18 7 5 6 24 25 26 8 Guimarães 18 7 2 9 24 33 23 9 Boavista 17 6 3 8 18 22 21 10 Tondela 17 5 4 8 20 27 19 11 Belenenses 17 5 4 8 15 23 19 12 Portimonense 17 4 6 7 23 27 18 13 Feirense 17 5 2 10 15 21 17 14 Aves 17 3 5 9 16 26 14 15 Moreirense 17 3 5 9 13 27 14 16 Paços Ferreira 17 3 5 9 19 34 14 ............................................... 17 Setúbal 17 2 6 9 16 32 12 18 Estoril 17 3 3 11 14 35 12 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation