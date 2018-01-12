FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
January 12, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Friday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Porto            17  14  3   0  45   9   45
 ...............................................
  2  Sporting CP      17  13  4   0  38  10   43
 ...............................................
  3  Benfica          17  12  4   1  40  11   40
  4  Braga            17  12  1   4  34  15   37
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          17   8  3   6  22  16   27
 ...............................................
  6  Marítimo         17   8  3   6  17  20   27
  7  Chaves           18   7  5   6  24  25   26
  8  Guimarães        18   7  2   9  24  33   23
  9  Boavista         17   6  3   8  18  22   21
 10  Tondela          17   5  4   8  20  27   19
 11  Belenenses       17   5  4   8  15  23   19
 12  Portimonense     17   4  6   7  23  27   18
 13  Feirense         17   5  2  10  15  21   17
 14  Aves             17   3  5   9  16  26   14
 15  Moreirense       17   3  5   9  13  27   14
 16  Paços Ferreira   17   3  5   9  19  34   14
 ...............................................
 17  Setúbal          17   2  6   9  16  32   12
 18  Estoril          17   3  3  11  14  35   12

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation

