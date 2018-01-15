FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated a day ago

Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Sporting CP      18  14  4   0  41  10   46
 ...............................................
  2  Porto            17  14  3   0  45   9   45
 ...............................................
  3  Benfica          18  13  4   1  43  12   43
  4  Braga            18  12  1   5  35  18   37
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          18   9  3   6  24  17   30
 ...............................................
  6  Marítimo         18   8  4   6  17  20   28
  7  Chaves           18   7  5   6  24  25   26
  8  Boavista         18   7  3   8  20  22   24
  9  Guimarães        18   7  2   9  24  33   23
 10  Tondela          18   6  4   8  23  28   22
 11  Belenenses       18   5  4   9  16  25   19
 12  Portimonense     18   4  6   8  23  29   18
 13  Feirense         18   5  2  11  16  24   17
 14  Moreirense       18   3  6   9  15  29   15
 15  Paços Ferreira   18   3  6   9  19  34   15
 16  Aves             18   3  5  10  16  29   14
 ...............................................
 17  Setúbal          18   2  7   9  18  34   13
 18  Estoril          17   3  3  11  14  35   12

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
