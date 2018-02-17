Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 21 17 4 0 53 10 55 ............................................... 2 Benfica 22 16 5 1 55 15 53 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 22 16 5 1 45 13 53 4 Braga 22 15 1 6 43 23 46 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 22 11 3 8 31 26 36 ............................................... 6 Boavista 22 9 3 10 23 28 30 7 Chaves 22 8 6 8 28 35 30 8 Guimarães 22 9 2 11 30 38 29 9 Marítimo 22 8 5 9 18 28 29 10 Portimonense 23 7 6 10 35 36 27 11 Tondela 22 7 4 11 26 34 25 12 Paços Ferreira 22 5 6 11 25 40 21 13 Belenenses 22 5 6 11 19 34 21 14 Estoril 21 6 3 12 22 39 21 15 Aves 22 5 5 12 24 35 20 16 Feirense 23 6 2 15 20 33 20 ............................................... 17 Moreirense 22 4 7 11 18 33 19 18 Setúbal 22 3 9 10 25 40 18 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation