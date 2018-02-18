Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 23 17 5 1 59 15 56 ............................................... 2 Porto 21 17 4 0 53 10 55 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 22 16 5 1 45 13 53 4 Braga 22 15 1 6 43 23 46 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 22 11 3 8 31 26 36 ............................................... 6 Chaves 22 8 6 8 28 35 30 7 Boavista 23 9 3 11 23 32 30 8 Marítimo 23 8 6 9 18 28 30 9 Guimarães 22 9 2 11 30 38 29 10 Portimonense 23 7 6 10 35 36 27 11 Tondela 22 7 4 11 26 34 25 12 Belenenses 23 6 6 11 21 34 24 13 Aves 23 5 6 12 24 35 21 14 Paços Ferreira 22 5 6 11 25 40 21 15 Estoril 22 6 3 13 22 41 21 16 Feirense 23 6 2 15 20 33 20 ............................................... 17 Moreirense 22 4 7 11 18 33 19 18 Setúbal 22 3 9 10 25 40 18 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation