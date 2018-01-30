FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 9:00 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Tuesday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Porto            19  15  4   0  46   9   49
 ...............................................
  2  Benfica          20  14  5   1  47  13   47
 ...............................................
  3  Sporting CP      19  14  5   0  42  11   47
  4  Braga            20  14  1   5  39  19   43
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          20  10  3   7  27  21   33
 ...............................................
  6  Marítimo         19   8  5   6  17  20   29
  7  Chaves           19   7  5   7  24  28   26
  8  Guimarães        19   8  2   9  27  34   26
  9  Boavista         19   7  3   9  20  24   24
 10  Tondela          20   6  4  10  23  32   22
 11  Portimonense     20   5  6   9  28  32   21
 12  Belenenses       20   5  6   9  17  26   21
 13  Paços Ferreira   20   5  6   9  23  35   21
 14  Feirense         20   6  2  12  18  26   20
 15  Moreirense       20   3  7  10  15  30   16
 16  Estoril          19   4  3  12  18  38   15
 ...............................................
 17  Setúbal          19   2  8   9  19  35   14
 18  Aves             20   3  5  12  16  33   14

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
