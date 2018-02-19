UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 22 18 4 0 58 10 58 ............................................... 2 Benfica 23 17 5 1 59 15 56 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 23 17 5 1 47 14 56 4 Braga 23 16 1 6 48 23 49 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 23 11 3 9 31 31 36 ............................................... 6 Chaves 23 9 6 8 29 35 33 7 Marítimo 23 8 6 9 18 28 30 8 Boavista 23 9 3 11 23 32 30 9 Guimarães 23 9 2 12 30 43 29 10 Portimonense 23 7 6 10 35 36 27 11 Tondela 23 7 4 12 27 36 25 12 Belenenses 23 6 6 11 21 34 24 13 Aves 23 5 6 12 24 35 21 14 Setúbal 23 4 9 10 26 40 21 15 Paços Ferreira 23 5 6 12 25 41 21 16 Estoril 22 6 3 13 22 41 21 ............................................... 17 Feirense 23 6 2 15 20 33 20 18 Moreirense 23 4 7 12 18 34 19 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation