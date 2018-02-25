UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 23 19 4 0 61 11 61 ............................................... 2 Benfica 24 18 5 1 62 16 59 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 23 17 5 1 47 14 56 4 Braga 23 16 1 6 48 23 49 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 24 11 4 9 31 31 37 ............................................... 6 Chaves 24 10 6 8 31 35 36 7 Marítimo 24 9 6 9 21 30 33 8 Boavista 24 10 3 11 27 32 33 9 Guimarães 24 9 2 13 32 46 29 10 Portimonense 23 7 6 10 35 36 27 11 Belenenses 24 7 6 11 22 34 27 12 Tondela 23 7 4 12 27 36 25 13 Aves 24 5 7 12 24 35 22 14 Paços Ferreira 24 5 6 13 26 44 21 15 Setúbal 24 4 9 11 26 44 21 16 Estoril 24 6 3 15 23 46 21 ............................................... 17 Feirense 24 6 2 16 20 34 20 18 Moreirense 23 4 7 12 18 34 19 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation