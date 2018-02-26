UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 24 20 4 0 66 12 64 ............................................... 2 Benfica 24 18 5 1 62 16 59 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 24 18 5 1 48 14 59 4 Braga 24 17 1 6 49 23 52 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 24 11 4 9 31 31 37 ............................................... 6 Chaves 24 10 6 8 31 35 36 7 Marítimo 24 9 6 9 21 30 33 8 Boavista 24 10 3 11 27 32 33 9 Guimarães 24 9 2 13 32 46 29 10 Portimonense 24 7 6 11 36 41 27 11 Belenenses 24 7 6 11 22 34 27 12 Tondela 24 7 4 13 27 37 25 13 Aves 24 5 7 12 24 35 22 14 Paços Ferreira 24 5 6 13 26 44 21 15 Setúbal 24 4 9 11 26 44 21 16 Estoril 24 6 3 15 23 46 21 ............................................... 17 Feirense 24 6 2 16 20 34 20 18 Moreirense 24 4 7 13 18 35 19 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation