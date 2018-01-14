FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings
Sections
Featured
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
The road to Brexit
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
Government seeks to limit Carillion damage
Government seeks to limit Carillion damage
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
The road to Brexit
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 14, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Sporting CP      18  14  4   0  41  10   46
 ...............................................
  2  Porto            17  14  3   0  45   9   45
 ...............................................
  3  Benfica          18  13  4   1  43  12   43
  4  Braga            18  12  1   5  35  18   37
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          18   9  3   6  24  17   30
 ...............................................
  6  Marítimo         18   8  4   6  17  20   28
  7  Chaves           18   7  5   6  24  25   26
  8  Boavista         18   7  3   8  20  22   24
  9  Guimarães        18   7  2   9  24  33   23
 10  Tondela          18   6  4   8  23  28   22
 11  Belenenses       18   5  4   9  16  25   19
 12  Portimonense     18   4  6   8  23  29   18
 13  Feirense         18   5  2  11  16  24   17
 14  Paços Ferreira   18   3  6   9  19  34   15
 15  Aves             18   3  5  10  16  29   14
 16  Moreirense       17   3  5   9  13  27   14
 ...............................................
 17  Setúbal          17   2  6   9  16  32   12
 18  Estoril          17   3  3  11  14  35   12

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.