UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 18 15 3 0 46 9 48 ............................................... 2 Sporting CP 19 14 5 0 42 11 47 ............................................... 3 Benfica 19 14 4 1 46 12 46 4 Braga 19 13 1 5 37 19 40 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 18 9 3 6 24 17 30 ............................................... 6 Marítimo 19 8 5 6 17 20 29 7 Chaves 19 7 5 7 24 28 26 8 Boavista 18 7 3 8 20 22 24 9 Guimarães 18 7 2 9 24 33 23 10 Tondela 19 6 4 9 23 29 22 11 Belenenses 19 5 5 9 16 25 20 12 Portimonense 19 4 6 9 24 31 18 13 Feirense 18 5 2 11 16 24 17 14 Moreirense 18 3 6 9 15 29 15 15 Paços Ferreira 18 3 6 9 19 34 15 16 Aves 18 3 5 10 16 29 14 ............................................... 17 Setúbal 19 2 8 9 19 35 14 18 Estoril 17 3 3 11 14 35 12 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation