February 10, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Benfica          22  16  5   1  55  15   53
 ...............................................
  2  Porto            20  16  4   0  49  10   52
 ...............................................
  3  Sporting CP      21  15  5   1  43  13   50
  4  Braga            22  15  1   6  43  23   46
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          22  11  3   8  31  26   36
 ...............................................
  6  Chaves           21   8  6   7  28  31   30
  7  Guimarães        21   9  2  10  30  37   29
  8  Marítimo         22   8  5   9  18  28   29
  9  Boavista         21   8  3  10  22  28   27
 10  Tondela          22   7  4  11  26  34   25
 11  Portimonense     22   6  6  10  32  35   24
 12  Belenenses       21   5  6  10  17  29   21
 13  Paços Ferreira   22   5  6  11  25  40   21
 14  Feirense         21   6  2  13  19  28   20
 15  Moreirense       21   4  7  10  17  31   19
 16  Setúbal          22   3  9  10  25  40   18
 ...............................................
 17  Estoril          20   5  3  12  20  38   18
 18  Aves             21   4  5  12  19  33   17

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
