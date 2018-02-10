UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 22 16 5 1 55 15 53 ............................................... 2 Porto 20 16 4 0 49 10 52 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 21 15 5 1 43 13 50 4 Braga 22 15 1 6 43 23 46 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 22 11 3 8 31 26 36 ............................................... 6 Chaves 21 8 6 7 28 31 30 7 Guimarães 21 9 2 10 30 37 29 8 Marítimo 22 8 5 9 18 28 29 9 Boavista 21 8 3 10 22 28 27 10 Tondela 22 7 4 11 26 34 25 11 Portimonense 22 6 6 10 32 35 24 12 Belenenses 21 5 6 10 17 29 21 13 Paços Ferreira 22 5 6 11 25 40 21 14 Feirense 21 6 2 13 19 28 20 15 Moreirense 21 4 7 10 17 31 19 16 Setúbal 22 3 9 10 25 40 18 ............................................... 17 Estoril 20 5 3 12 20 38 18 18 Aves 21 4 5 12 19 33 17 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation