UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 21 17 4 0 53 10 55 ............................................... 2 Benfica 22 16 5 1 55 15 53 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 22 16 5 1 45 13 53 4 Braga 22 15 1 6 43 23 46 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 22 11 3 8 31 26 36 ............................................... 6 Chaves 22 8 6 8 28 35 30 7 Boavista 22 9 3 10 23 28 30 8 Guimarães 22 9 2 11 30 38 29 9 Marítimo 22 8 5 9 18 28 29 10 Tondela 22 7 4 11 26 34 25 11 Portimonense 22 6 6 10 32 35 24 12 Paços Ferreira 22 5 6 11 25 40 21 13 Belenenses 22 5 6 11 19 34 21 14 Feirense 22 6 2 14 19 30 20 15 Aves 22 5 5 12 24 35 20 16 Moreirense 21 4 7 10 17 31 19 ............................................... 17 Setúbal 22 3 9 10 25 40 18 18 Estoril 20 5 3 12 20 38 18 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation