FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World Football
February 24, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Porto            23  19  4   0  61  11   61
 ...............................................
  2  Benfica          24  18  5   1  62  16   59
 ...............................................
  3  Sporting CP      23  17  5   1  47  14   56
  4  Braga            23  16  1   6  48  23   49
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          24  11  4   9  31  31   37
 ...............................................
  6  Chaves           23   9  6   8  29  35   33
  7  Marítimo         24   9  6   9  21  30   33
  8  Boavista         23   9  3  11  23  32   30
  9  Guimarães        24   9  2  13  32  46   29
 10  Portimonense     23   7  6  10  35  36   27
 11  Belenenses       24   7  6  11  22  34   27
 12  Tondela          23   7  4  12  27  36   25
 13  Aves             24   5  7  12  24  35   22
 14  Setúbal          23   4  9  10  26  40   21
 15  Paços Ferreira   24   5  6  13  26  44   21
 16  Estoril          23   6  3  14  23  44   21
 ...............................................
 17  Feirense         24   6  2  16  20  34   20
 18  Moreirense       23   4  7  12  18  34   19

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.