UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 25 21 4 0 68 13 67 ............................................... 2 Benfica 25 19 5 1 67 16 62 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 25 18 5 2 49 16 59 4 Braga 25 18 1 6 55 23 55 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 24 11 4 9 31 31 37 ............................................... 6 Chaves 24 10 6 8 31 35 36 7 Boavista 25 10 3 12 27 35 33 8 Marítimo 25 9 6 10 21 35 33 9 Guimarães 24 9 2 13 32 46 29 10 Portimonense 24 7 6 11 36 41 27 11 Belenenses 24 7 6 11 22 34 27 12 Tondela 24 7 4 13 27 37 25 13 Feirense 25 7 2 16 23 34 23 14 Aves 24 5 7 12 24 35 22 15 Paços Ferreira 24 5 6 13 26 44 21 16 Setúbal 24 4 9 11 26 44 21 ............................................... 17 Estoril 25 6 3 16 23 52 21 18 Moreirense 24 4 7 13 18 35 19 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation