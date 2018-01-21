FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018

UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Porto            18  15  3   0  46   9   48
 ...............................................
  2  Sporting CP      19  14  5   0  42  11   47
 ...............................................
  3  Benfica          19  14  4   1  46  12   46
  4  Braga            19  13  1   5  37  19   40
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          19  10  3   6  26  17   33
 ...............................................
  6  Marítimo         19   8  5   6  17  20   29
  7  Guimarães        19   8  2   9  27  34   26
  8  Chaves           19   7  5   7  24  28   26
  9  Boavista         19   7  3   9  20  24   24
 10  Tondela          19   6  4   9  23  29   22
 11  Feirense         19   6  2  11  17  24   20
 12  Belenenses       19   5  5   9  16  25   20
 13  Portimonense     19   4  6   9  24  31   18
 14  Paços Ferreira   19   4  6   9  21  34   18
 15  Moreirense       19   3  6  10  15  30   15
 16  Aves             19   3  5  11  16  31   14
 ...............................................
 17  Setúbal          19   2  8   9  19  35   14
 18  Estoril          18   3  3  12  15  38   12

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation
