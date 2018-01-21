UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 18 15 3 0 46 9 48 ............................................... 2 Sporting CP 19 14 5 0 42 11 47 ............................................... 3 Benfica 19 14 4 1 46 12 46 4 Braga 19 13 1 5 37 19 40 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 19 10 3 6 26 17 33 ............................................... 6 Marítimo 19 8 5 6 17 20 29 7 Guimarães 19 8 2 9 27 34 26 8 Chaves 19 7 5 7 24 28 26 9 Boavista 19 7 3 9 20 24 24 10 Tondela 19 6 4 9 23 29 22 11 Feirense 19 6 2 11 17 24 20 12 Belenenses 19 5 5 9 16 25 20 13 Portimonense 19 4 6 9 24 31 18 14 Paços Ferreira 19 4 6 9 21 34 18 15 Moreirense 19 3 6 10 15 30 15 16 Aves 19 3 5 11 16 31 14 ............................................... 17 Setúbal 19 2 8 9 19 35 14 18 Estoril 18 3 3 12 15 38 12 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation