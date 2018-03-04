UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 25 21 4 0 68 13 67 ............................................... 2 Benfica 25 19 5 1 67 16 62 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 25 18 5 2 49 16 59 4 Braga 25 18 1 6 55 23 55 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 25 11 4 10 31 32 37 ............................................... 6 Chaves 25 10 6 9 31 37 36 7 Boavista 25 10 3 12 27 35 33 8 Marítimo 25 9 6 10 21 35 33 9 Guimarães 25 9 3 13 32 46 30 10 Tondela 25 8 4 13 29 37 28 11 Belenenses 25 7 7 11 22 34 28 12 Portimonense 24 7 6 11 36 41 27 13 Setúbal 25 5 9 11 27 44 24 14 Feirense 25 7 2 16 23 34 23 15 Aves 24 5 7 12 24 35 22 16 Moreirense 25 5 7 13 20 35 22 ............................................... 17 Paços Ferreira 25 5 6 14 26 46 21 18 Estoril 25 6 3 16 23 52 21 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation