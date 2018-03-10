FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World Football
March 10, 2018 / 1:35 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Porto            25  21  4   0  68  13   67
 ...............................................
  2  Benfica          26  20  5   1  69  16   65
 ...............................................
  3  Sporting CP      25  18  5   2  49  16   59
  4  Braga            26  19  1   6  58  23   58
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          26  12  4  10  33  33   40
 ...............................................
  6  Boavista         26  11  3  12  28  35   36
  7  Chaves           25  10  6   9  31  37   36
  8  Marítimo         25   9  6  10  21  35   33
  9  Guimarães        25   9  3  13  32  46   30
 10  Tondela          25   8  4  13  29  37   28
 11  Belenenses       25   7  7  11  22  34   28
 12  Portimonense     25   7  6  12  36  44   27
 13  Aves             26   6  7  13  27  37   25
 14  Setúbal          25   5  9  11  27  44   24
 15  Feirense         26   7  2  17  24  36   23
 16  Moreirense       26   5  7  14  20  38   22
 ...............................................
 17  Paços Ferreira   25   5  6  14  26  46   21
 18  Estoril          26   6  3  17  23  53   21

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.