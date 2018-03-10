UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 25 21 4 0 68 13 67 ............................................... 2 Benfica 26 20 5 1 69 16 65 ............................................... 3 Sporting CP 25 18 5 2 49 16 59 4 Braga 26 19 1 6 58 23 58 ............................................... 5 Rio Ave 26 12 4 10 33 33 40 ............................................... 6 Boavista 26 11 3 12 28 35 36 7 Chaves 25 10 6 9 31 37 36 8 Marítimo 25 9 6 10 21 35 33 9 Guimarães 25 9 3 13 32 46 30 10 Tondela 25 8 4 13 29 37 28 11 Belenenses 25 7 7 11 22 34 28 12 Portimonense 25 7 6 12 36 44 27 13 Aves 26 6 7 13 27 37 25 14 Setúbal 25 5 9 11 27 44 24 15 Feirense 26 7 2 17 24 36 23 16 Moreirense 26 5 7 14 20 38 22 ............................................... 17 Paços Ferreira 25 5 6 14 26 46 21 18 Estoril 26 6 3 17 23 53 21 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation