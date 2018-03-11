FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World Football
March 11, 2018 / 12:24 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 5-Primeira Liga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday

                       P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Porto            26  21  4   1  68  14   67
 ...............................................
  2  Benfica          26  20  5   1  69  16   65
 ...............................................
  3  Sporting CP      25  18  5   2  49  16   59
  4  Braga            26  19  1   6  58  23   58
 ...............................................
  5  Rio Ave          26  12  4  10  33  33   40
 ...............................................
  6  Boavista         26  11  3  12  28  35   36
  7  Chaves           25  10  6   9  31  37   36
  8  Marítimo         26  10  6  10  25  37   36
  9  Portimonense     26   8  6  12  38  45   30
 10  Guimarães        26   9  3  14  33  48   30
 11  Tondela          26   8  5  13  29  37   29
 12  Belenenses       26   7  8  11  22  34   29
 13  Aves             26   6  7  13  27  37   25
 14  Paços Ferreira   26   6  6  14  27  46   24
 15  Setúbal          26   5  9  12  29  48   24
 16  Feirense         26   7  2  17  24  36   23
 ...............................................
 17  Moreirense       26   5  7  14  20  38   22
 18  Estoril          26   6  3  17  23  53   21

 1:      Champions League
 2:      Champions League preliminary round
 3-4:    Europa League preliminary round
 5:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 17-18:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.