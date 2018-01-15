UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Summaries

Jan 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Monday (start times are WET) Moreirense (1) 2 Scorers: Alfa Semedo 38, André Micael 89 Yellow card: Edno 46, Aouacheria 95 Subs used: Edno 46 (Alan Schons), Drame 61 (Cádiz), Zizo 77 (Arsénio) Vitória Setúbal (2) 2 Scorers: João Amaral 7, João Amaral 25 Yellow card: André Pedrosa 54, João Amaral 61, Gonçalo Paciência 69, Issoko 84, Cristiano 91, Edinho 95 Subs used: Edinho 71 (Gonçalo Paciência), Willyan 77 (João Teixeira), Adebanjo 80 (João Amaral) Attendance: 1,127 Referee: António Filipe Queirós Alves ................................................................. Estoril (1) 1 suspended Scorers: Eduardo 17 Yellow card: Renan Ribeiro 42 Subs used: Aylton Boa Morte 30 (Joel) Porto (0) 0 Yellow card: Reyes 16 Penalty shootout: --- Referee: Hélder Miguel Azevedo Malheiro ................................................................. Friday, January 19 fixtures (WET/GMT) Vitória Setúbal v Sporting CP (1900/1900) Porto v Tondela (2100/2100) Saturday, January 20 fixtures (WET/GMT) Marítimo v Belenenses (1600/1600) Benfica v Chaves (1815/1815) Portimonense v Sporting Braga (2030/2030)