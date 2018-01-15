FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Summaries
#World Football
January 15, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Monday (start times are WET)
 Moreirense                                   (1)    2
      Scorers: Alfa Semedo 38, André Micael 89
      Yellow card: Edno 46, Aouacheria 95
      Subs used: Edno 46 (Alan Schons), Drame 61 (Cádiz), Zizo 77
      (Arsénio)
 Vitória Setúbal                              (2)    2
      Scorers: João Amaral 7, João Amaral 25
      Yellow card: André Pedrosa 54, João Amaral 61, Gonçalo
      Paciência 69, Issoko 84, Cristiano 91, Edinho 95
      Subs used: Edinho 71 (Gonçalo Paciência), Willyan 77 (João
      Teixeira), Adebanjo 80 (João Amaral)
 Attendance: 1,127
 Referee: António Filipe Queirós Alves
 .................................................................
 Estoril                                      (1)    1  suspended
      Scorers: Eduardo 17
      Yellow card: Renan Ribeiro 42
      Subs used: Aylton Boa Morte 30 (Joel)
 Porto                                        (0)    0
      Yellow card: Reyes 16
 Penalty shootout: ---
 Referee: Hélder Miguel Azevedo Malheiro
 .................................................................

 Friday, January 19 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Vitória Setúbal    v  Sporting CP     (1900/1900)
 Porto              v  Tondela         (2100/2100)
 Saturday, January 20 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Marítimo           v  Belenenses      (1600/1600)
 Benfica            v  Chaves          (1815/1815)
 Portimonense       v  Sporting Braga  (2030/2030)

