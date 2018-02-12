FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Monday (start times are WET)
 Moreirense                                   (1)    1
      Scorers: Tozé 10
      Yellow card: Alfa Semedo 60, Belkaroui 86, Sagna 89
      Missed penalty: Neto 55
      Subs used: Fofana 66 (Arsénio), Peña 74 (Aouacheria), Zizo
      77 (Alfa Semedo)
 Estoril                                      (0)    2
      Scorers: Allano 72, Eduardo 81pen
      Yellow card: Ailton 19, Kyriakou 54
      Subs used: Fernando Fonseca 57 (Kyriakou), Allano 66
      (Gonçalo), Bruno Gomes 74 (Ewandro)
 Attendance: 1,728
 Referee: Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira
 .................................................................

 Friday, February 16 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Feirense         v  Portimonense  (2030/2030)
 Saturday, February 17 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Desportivo Aves  v  Marítimo      (1600/1600)
 Benfica          v  Boavista      (1815/1815)
 Estoril          v  Belenenses    (2030/2030)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
