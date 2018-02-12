UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Summaries

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Monday (start times are WET) Moreirense (1) 1 Scorers: Tozé 10 Yellow card: Alfa Semedo 60, Belkaroui 86, Sagna 89 Missed penalty: Neto 55 Subs used: Fofana 66 (Arsénio), Peña 74 (Aouacheria), Zizo 77 (Alfa Semedo) Estoril (0) 2 Scorers: Allano 72, Eduardo 81pen Yellow card: Ailton 19, Kyriakou 54 Subs used: Fernando Fonseca 57 (Kyriakou), Allano 66 (Gonçalo), Bruno Gomes 74 (Ewandro) Attendance: 1,728 Referee: Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira ................................................................. Friday, February 16 fixtures (WET/GMT) Feirense v Portimonense (2030/2030) Saturday, February 17 fixtures (WET/GMT) Desportivo Aves v Marítimo (1600/1600) Benfica v Boavista (1815/1815) Estoril v Belenenses (2030/2030)