UPDATE 6-Primeira Liga Summaries

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Sunday (start times are WET) Chaves (1) 2 Scorers: Willian 17, Matheus Pereira 84 Yellow card: Matheus Pereira 29, Djavan Ferreira 83, Stephen Eustáquio 88 Missed penalty: Pedro Tiba 81 Subs used: Stephen Eustáquio 46 (Filipe Melo), Perdigão 63 (Davidson), Platiny 92 (Willian) Estoril (0) 0 Yellow card: Pedro Rodrigues 32, Kyriakou 78, Renan Ribeiro 80 Subs used: Victor Andrade 60 (Gonçalo), Matheus Sávio 69 (André Claro), Aguilar 77 (Lucas Evangelista) Attendance: 3,177 Referee: Pedro Maia ................................................................. Boavista (2) 4 Scorers: Nuno Henrique 12, Y. Njie 45+1, Mateus 53, Y. Njie 71 Yellow card: Raphael Branco 81, Vítor Bruno 83 Subs used: Kuca 69 (Mateus), Rui Sousa 75 (Renato Santos), Vítor Bruno 82 (Fábio Espinho) Vitória Setúbal (0) 0 Yellow card: Semedo 3, João Amaral 58, Yohan Tavares 93 Subs used: Wallyson Mallmann 46 (Semedo), André Pereira 46 (João Teixeira), Başsan 83 (João Amaral) Attendance: 4,703 Referee: Hugo Serafim Coelho Magalhães Silva ................................................................. Portimonense (0) 1 Scorers: Lucas 90+2 Yellow card: Fabricio 48 Subs used: Wellington Carvalho 46 (Dener), Marcel Pereira 68 (Pedro Sá), Pires 84 (Fabricio) Porto (3) 5 Scorers: M. Marega 10, Otavinho 16, M. Marega 44, Tiquinho 59, Y. Brahimi 66 Subs used: Óliver Torres 62 (Herrera), Hernâni 69 (Marega), Waris 71 (Tiquinho) Attendance: 5,517 Referee: Cláudio Filipe Ruivo Pereira ................................................................. Monday, February 26 fixtures (WET/GMT) Sporting Braga v Tondela (1900/1900) Sporting CP v Moreirense (2100/2100) Friday, March 2 fixtures (WET/GMT) Porto v Sporting CP (2030/2030)