February 25, 2018 / 6:02 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

UPDATE 6-Primeira Liga Summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Sunday (start times are WET)
 Chaves                                       (1)    2
      Scorers: Willian 17, Matheus Pereira 84
      Yellow card: Matheus Pereira 29, Djavan Ferreira 83, Stephen
      Eustáquio 88
      Missed penalty: Pedro Tiba 81
      Subs used: Stephen Eustáquio 46 (Filipe Melo), Perdigão 63
      (Davidson), Platiny 92 (Willian)
 Estoril                                      (0)    0
      Yellow card: Pedro Rodrigues 32, Kyriakou 78, Renan Ribeiro
      80
      Subs used: Victor Andrade 60 (Gonçalo), Matheus Sávio 69
      (André Claro), Aguilar 77 (Lucas Evangelista)
 Attendance: 3,177
 Referee: Pedro Maia
 .................................................................
 Boavista                                     (2)    4
      Scorers: Nuno Henrique 12, Y. Njie 45+1, Mateus 53, Y. Njie
      71
      Yellow card: Raphael Branco 81, Vítor Bruno 83
      Subs used: Kuca 69 (Mateus), Rui Sousa 75 (Renato Santos),
      Vítor Bruno 82 (Fábio Espinho)
 Vitória Setúbal                              (0)    0
      Yellow card: Semedo 3, João Amaral 58, Yohan Tavares 93
      Subs used: Wallyson Mallmann 46 (Semedo), André Pereira 46
      (João Teixeira), Başsan 83 (João Amaral)
 Attendance: 4,703
 Referee: Hugo Serafim Coelho Magalhães Silva
 .................................................................
 Portimonense                                 (0)    1
      Scorers: Lucas 90+2
      Yellow card: Fabricio 48
      Subs used: Wellington Carvalho 46 (Dener), Marcel Pereira 68
      (Pedro Sá), Pires 84 (Fabricio)
 Porto                                        (3)    5
      Scorers: M. Marega 10, Otavinho 16, M. Marega 44, Tiquinho
      59, Y. Brahimi 66
      Subs used: Óliver Torres 62 (Herrera), Hernâni 69 (Marega),
      Waris 71 (Tiquinho)
 Attendance: 5,517
 Referee: Cláudio Filipe Ruivo Pereira
 .................................................................

 Monday, February 26 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Sporting Braga  v  Tondela      (1900/1900)
 Sporting CP     v  Moreirense   (2100/2100)
 Friday, March  2 fixtures (WET/GMT)
 Porto           v  Sporting CP  (2030/2030)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
