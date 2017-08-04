FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
#World Football
August 4, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, August 4   
ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1  
FC Voluntari       1 FC Botosani        3  
   Standings             P W D L F  A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           4 3 1 0 10 3 10  
2  CFR Cluj              3 2 1 0 6  1 7   
3  FCSB                  3 2 1 0 4  2 7   
4  Dinamo Bucharest      3 2 0 1 4  1 6   
5  FC Astra              3 2 0 1 5  3 6   
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    4 2 0 2 3  5 6   
-------------------------
7  Universitatea Craiova 3 1 2 0 4  2 5   
8  FC Voluntari          4 1 1 2 5  6 4   
9  CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 1 1 1 1  2 4   
10 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 1 0 2 3  3 3   
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3  7 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     3 0 1 2 1  3 1   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    4 0 1 3 2  7 1   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      3 0 1 2 0  6 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, August 5    
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Viitorul Constanta (1530)  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v CFR Cluj              (1800)  
Sunday, August 6      
Universitatea Craiova v FC Astra              (1530)  
Concordia Chiajna     v FCSB                  (1800)  
Monday, August 7      
Dinamo Bucharest      v Gaz Metan Medias      (1800)

