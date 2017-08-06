FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6      
Concordia Chiajna     1 FCSB                  2  
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra              1  
Saturday, August 5    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  0 CFR Cluj              2  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
Friday, August 4      
ACS Poli Timisoara    2 Juventus Bucuresti    1  
FC Voluntari          1 FC Botosani           3  
   Standings             P W D L F  A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           4 3 1 0 10 3 10  
2  CFR Cluj              4 3 1 0 8  1 10  
3  FCSB                  4 3 1 0 6  3 10  
4  FC Astra              4 2 1 1 6  4 7   
5  Dinamo Bucharest      3 2 0 1 4  1 6   
6  Universitatea Craiova 4 1 3 0 5  3 6   
-------------------------
7  ACS Poli Timisoara    4 2 0 2 3  5 6   
8  Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 4 2 0 2 4  7 6   
9  FC Voluntari          4 1 1 2 5  6 4   
10 CSM Politehnica Iasi  4 1 1 2 1  4 4   
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 1 0 3 3  4 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     4 0 1 3 2  5 1   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    4 0 1 3 2  7 1   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      3 0 1 2 0  6 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, August 7     
Dinamo Bucharest     v Gaz Metan Medias (1800)

